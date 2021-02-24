Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.31. 2,942,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,573,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $143.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,512,042 shares of company stock worth $4,538,503. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liquidia by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

