Liquidity Network One Day Volume Reaches $37,507.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $37,507.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00500909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00080892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.00472914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00072863 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

