Litecoin Plus (LCP) Hits Market Cap of $134,385.86

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $134,385.86 and $138.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,691.71 or 0.99668271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00039174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00139692 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.