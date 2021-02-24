Litecoin Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $183.87 or 0.00366638 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $12.24 billion and $7.23 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,548,728 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.