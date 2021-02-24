Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $245,700.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:LAD traded up $16.66 on Wednesday, hitting $387.15. The stock had a trading volume of 205,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $392.60.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
