Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells $245,700.00 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LAD traded up $16.66 on Wednesday, hitting $387.15. The stock had a trading volume of 205,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

