Lithia Motors’ (LAD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.
LAD stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.70. 637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60.
In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,335,530. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
