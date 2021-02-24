Lithia Motors’ (LAD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.75.

LAD stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.70. 637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,335,530. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

