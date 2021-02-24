Lition (LIT) Price Hits $0.0395

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Lition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $190,159.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,899.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.32 or 0.03265205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.00364381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.67 or 0.01061466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.85 or 0.00410516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.34 or 0.00391466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00261619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

