LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. LivaNova updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.90 EPS.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.68. 45,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,928. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

