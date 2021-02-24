LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. 90,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Cheyne Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $27,026,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $3,918,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Lebenthal Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

