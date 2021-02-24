LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. LivaNova also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.