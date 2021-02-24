Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Position Decreased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Livent worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 440,918 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 2,007.2% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,470,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 437,600 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

LTHM stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

