Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) were up 8.2% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Livent traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 4,073,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,172,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

