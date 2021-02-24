LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.02% of LiveRamp worth $534,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

RAMP opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

