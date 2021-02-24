LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Down 20.5%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD) fell 20.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.14. 22,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 40,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

LiveWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

