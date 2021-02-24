LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Down 6%

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.89. 1,172,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,101,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

The company has a market cap of $293.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,210 shares of company stock valued at $145,154 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

