LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.10

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 46911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.
In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
