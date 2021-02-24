Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 43 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 39.33 ($0.51).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 39.30 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.85 ($0.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.84 billion and a PE ratio of 39.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.07.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders purchased 378,947 shares of company stock worth $14,021,437 in the last 90 days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.