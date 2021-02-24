Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.57

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.31 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 38.92 ($0.51). 308,640,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,582,453. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.85 ($0.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.07. The stock has a market cap of £27.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 39.33 ($0.51).

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). In the last three months, insiders bought 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,437.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

