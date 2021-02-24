loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.40. 388,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,193,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

