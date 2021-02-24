LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,637.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $1,637.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00070531 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002735 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,949,714 coins and its circulating supply is 51,736,937 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

