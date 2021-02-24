Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

LMT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.75. 21,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $424.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

