LockTrip 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,871.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $15,871.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 158.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.