LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Trading 10.8% Higher

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.60. 356,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 126,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $273.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

