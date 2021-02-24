LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Trading 10.8% Higher

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.60. 356,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 126,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $273.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.
LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGC)
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.
