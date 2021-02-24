Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.03

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

About Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

