Loopring [NEO] 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.66 or 0.00490694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00080232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00468224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00072415 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

