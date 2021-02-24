Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Tops One Day Volume of $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.87 or 0.00487765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.95 or 0.00501810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00074290 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

