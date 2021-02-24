Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Trading Up 9.6%

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.23. Approximately 288,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 248,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 118,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 256.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

