Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 105,924 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.93% of MKS Instruments worth $77,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Shares of MKSI opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

