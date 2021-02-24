Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 258,832 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.99% of Vail Resorts worth $110,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $303.51 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.29.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

