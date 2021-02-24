Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $120.55 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $120,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

ITW opened at $201.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

