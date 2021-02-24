Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $126.87 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.70% of Dover worth $126,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

