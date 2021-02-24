Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $77.44 Million Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559,186 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Redfin worth $77,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,560,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2,708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

