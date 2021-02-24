Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,642 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,557 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $87,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $246,758,000 after acquiring an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

