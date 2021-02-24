Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 920,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.22% of Waste Management worth $108,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

