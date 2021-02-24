Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.86% of Fidelity National Financial worth $98,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FNF stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

