Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661,902 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.66% of Shift4 Payments worth $99,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.