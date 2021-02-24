Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $101.80 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,804,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.11% of Booking as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,981.03.

BKNG opened at $2,359.37 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,392.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,951.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.