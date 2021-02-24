Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $120,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,179,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $467,691,000 after buying an additional 290,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

