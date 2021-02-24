Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,341 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 7.92% of Malibu Boats worth $102,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

