Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 11,041 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Crown Castle International worth $87,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

