Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 936 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $80,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

ISRG opened at $744.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $777.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

