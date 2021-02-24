Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 546,802 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 546,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,322,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 50.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $202.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.