Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of Zoetis worth $118,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 72.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $161.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

