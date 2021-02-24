Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.41% of Paycom Software worth $108,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,288,377,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.67.

Shares of PAYC opened at $377.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $471.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.14 and its 200-day moving average is $371.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

