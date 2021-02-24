Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.75% of Globe Life worth $74,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,104 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

NYSE GL opened at $96.17 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $108.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

