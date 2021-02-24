Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lam Research worth $108,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $562.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $540.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

