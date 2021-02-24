Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,475 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Shake Shack worth $115,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHAK opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $10,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $79,755.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 over the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

