Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,475 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Shake Shack worth $115,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SHAK opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.35.
Shake Shack Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.
