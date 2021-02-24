Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 13,305 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Repligen worth $77,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day moving average of $180.69.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

