Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 263,591 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.26% of Corteva worth $74,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $337,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,885 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,852 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

