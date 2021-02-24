Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.15% of Natera worth $97,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $111.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,940. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

